Tech Buzz 06/04

Internet security updates, spims and more

June 1, 2004 1 min read

On High Alert

To hear the latest about worms and viruses, software vulnerabilities and Internet security, there's a new Web site to visit. The National Cyber Alert System is being run by the US-CERT (U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team), part of the Department of Homeland Security. This project is a public and private collaboration; entrepreneurs can sign up for free e-mail about emerging computer threats.

There's also information about dealing with warnings and alerts, and how-to details for securing systems. Visit www.us-cert.gov/cas to see the lists available for sign-ups. Some are technically dense for advanced users; others focus on the basics. This isn't a cure-all for computer security woes, but it's a good resource for business owners to get timely information.

1

BILLION

spims (IM spams) were sent in 2003, with

4

BILLION

projected this year.

SOURCE: Ferris Research

Telecommunications services cost small businesses an average of

$543

per month.

SOURCE: SBA





