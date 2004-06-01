Tech Buzz 06/04

Internet security updates, spims and more
This story appears in the June 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.

On High Alert

To hear the latest about worms and viruses, software vulnerabilities and Internet security, there's a new Web site to visit. The National Cyber Alert System is being run by the US-CERT (U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team), part of the Department of Homeland Security. This project is a public and private collaboration; entrepreneurs can sign up for free e-mail about emerging computer threats.

There's also information about dealing with warnings and alerts, and how-to details for securing systems. Visit www.us-cert.gov/cas to see the lists available for sign-ups. Some are technically dense for advanced users; others focus on the basics. This isn't a cure-all for computer security woes, but it's a good resource for business owners to get timely information.

1
BILLION
spims (IM spams) were sent in 2003, with
4
BILLION
projected this year.
SOURCE: Ferris Research
Telecommunications services cost small businesses an average of
$543
per month.
SOURCE: SBA


