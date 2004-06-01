Growth Strategies

Rock the Vote?

When you're trying to help get a candidate elected, noncompliance with campaign rules can cost your business a lot more than just a fat donation check.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's an election year, and people are getting worried. Can your favorite candidate win? What would happen to your business if the wrong person took office? Is there anything you can do to help the campaign?

Before you commit your business to financial, volunteer or in-kind contributions, know the law. The Federal Election Campaign Act, designed to prohibit influence peddling, strictly regulates who can help finance a campaign for federal office and by how much. The Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 tightened some rules, loosened others and made everything more complicated.

Some things haven't changed: No corporation or union may donate money or services to a federal election campaign. The Federal Election Commission is especially strict about this rule. However, a corporation or a union may form and finance a separate political action committee, which can host fund-raisers or solicit contributions from individuals.

If your business is a federal government contractor, you may not contribute to a federal election campaign from business funds, or, if you're a sole proprietor, from your own funds. This does not apply to partners, shareholders, officers and employees, who, like other individuals, are now allowed to contribute up to $2,000 each per campaign, plus up to $25,000 per year to a national party committee and $10,000 per year to state district and local party committees. (Note that these limits are higher under the new rules. The value of in-kind donations and services counts toward those limits.)

So can you just tell employees to contribute to a campaign? Definitely not. If you think electing a particular candidate would be good for business, you can encourage executives, administrative employees and stockholders, and their families to support the candidate. But it's not OK to tell rank-and-file employees to give money to a campaign, even if you reimburse them.

For instance, a Chicago telecommunications company pressured employees to buy tickets for a political fund-raiser. A supervisor circulated a memo urging them to buy tickets-with thinly veiled threats of termination if they didn't. The company raised $113,125 for the party-but had to pay a $150,000 penalty for violating election laws.

Likewise, a New York City car dealer hatched a plan with his congressman. He gave $2,000 "bonuses" to 29 current and former employees, told them to put the money in their personal bank accounts, and had husbands and wives each make a $1,000 donation to the congressman's re-election campaign. Suddenly, the campaign was getting large donations from secretaries and mechanics who'd never contributed before. The opposition uncovered the plot, the congressman was voted out of office, and the business owner landed in court.

In the same vein, don't direct employees to help with a political campaign. One exception: You can direct your company accountant, bookkeeper or lawyer to do financial record-keeping and file reports for a campaign to ensure a candidate complies with election laws. It's also illegal for a corporation to take out an ad in favor of a candidate.

Election law is more complicated than this column can cover. If in doubt, talk to your lawyer before you write the check.

Jane Easter Bahls is a writer in Rock Island, Illinois, specializing in business and legal topics.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week

Growth Strategies

3 Social-Intelligence Methods for Building Strong Stakeholder Relationships

Growth Strategies

3 Critical Sales Touch Points to Grow Your Business