Franchises

Got Skills?

Franchising is becoming a beacon for experienced workers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Once thought of as a refuge for the unskilled looking to buy a career, franchising has become a haven for skilled individuals. Executives are making their way to franchising, especially those disillusioned by the rat race or who have been laid off. Entrepreneurship is an enticing option that allows them to control their careers and income potential.

Craig Slavin, founder of Franchise Architects, who consults businesses on creating franchise systems, explains the appeal: the ability to "leverage their resources with the greater resources of a franchisor. Buying power, advertising, how to operate-they understand it." Meanwhile, the multiunit ownership trend has enticed more sophisticated businesspeople who relish the idea of building and managing their own empires. (See "Go Forth and Multiply.")

Franchising has become de rigueur among many white-collar professionals as part of their investment portfolio alongside traditional stocks and bonds. "They're building wealth through owning multiple brands," says Slavin.

But franchising isn't just easy money. Next month, we'll talk about what it really takes to own a franchise.


More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees