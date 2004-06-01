What's New 06/04

Take a wok on the wild side.

June 1, 2004 1 min read

Offering fresh and tasty dishes from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam, Mama Fu's Noodle House is cooking up quite a storm. It's also taking the country by storm with plans to open at least 60 new franchises in 2004. Aspiring franchisees should be prepared to encounter heated situations involving 800-degree woks and a lot of fire. But with two weeks of training at the company's store in Atlanta and additional on-site assistance, they'll be sizzling in no time.