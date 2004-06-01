The Trust Factor

How to build rapport and inspire people to do business with you
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Trust is an intangible asset that has the unusual characteristic of being granted upfront and tested afterward. When I drop my clothes off at a new dry cleaner, for example, I trust that they won't be lost. When I pick them up and everything is in order, my trust level increases, and I return. However, if the new dry cleaner breaks the buttons on my favorite dress shirt, my trust level disappears completely.

If your message is believable and genuine, those people who have a need for your services will trust you upfront. This is why sales between people who have never met occur all the time.

Even more magnificent-once someone believes in you, he or she is inspired to help you. Whenever someone asks for a reliable dry cleaner, I recommend mine with complete confidence.

To build and maintain this kind of customer loyalty and trust:

1. Figure out why people should trust you. If my dry cleaner advertises that he is the fastest in town, I trust him only if I get my clothes back quickly every time. What are you asking people to trust? Find the true reason people should conduct business with you by examining your motivation and desire for being in business. Be specific. Then bring your greater focus to that element of your business so that it's always delivered flawlessly.

2. Widely spread your unique trust factor. People remember what they read and hear. Make sure your brochure, Web site and phone conversations are peppered with sentences and phrases that back up your business's biggest value. People will recognize and remember it-spreading the word about your business even faster.

3. Create a process of action steps. People love plans. Most businesspeople only talk about how they work with others-creating abstract goals that aren't solidified in writing. When you begin a new business relationship, clearly state your objectives and goals. Then write down the action steps you are going to take to achieve those goals, naming the party responsible for the action and the expected completion date. Even if it's only a few steps, an action plan in writing creates an immediate foundation for trust, as well as a source for future reference so misunderstandings can be mitigated.

4. Align your actions with results. Trustworthy people let their work speak for them. Always state the results people have achieved from working with you. It reinforces your value and makes for wonderful testimonials.

5. Keep your promises. It sounds simple; however, always underpromise and overdeliver. People love it when they unexpectedly receive something extra. If you get off track or make a mistake, let the client know. It's OK! Always tell them the next action you're going to take to achieve success.

Referral businesses are particularly reliant on the trust of others. There is no better advertising in the world than having someone say "You have to do business with this person-I really trust him (or her)."

Editor's note: Looking for our "Countdown to Startup" series? We've compiled it into one easy-to-use feature. Click here to read it.

Speaker and consultant Romanus Wolter, aka "The Kick Start Guy," is author of Kick Start Your Dream Business.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market