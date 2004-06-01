Resources 06/04

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

June 1, 2004 3 min read

This story appears in the June 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Pro Day

www.apple.com/retail/proday

To help business professionals learn about the latest technologies and software, Apple retail stores open their doors one hour early for business owners every Wednesday. They offer free presentations and demonstrations on topics such as managing your data and promoting your business.

The National Institute for Entrepreneurship

www.tnife.org

This institute works with students and universities to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship. Among its current programs are Venture Bowl, the nation's largest business plan competition; Boot Camp, an experiential introduction to entrepreneurship; and Entrepreneur Intern Link, an online tool that connects entrepreneurial companies with students.

FTC Hotline

(202) 326-2998

The FTC has launched a consumer hotline to assist alleged victims of Web cramming, a scam in which businesses are billed for services that were never authorized and have little value. The hotline was developed in response to an SBA warning against a company calling itself "SBA Online" that charged for materials or fees to become members of "SBA."

SBC Yahoo! Small Business

www.smallbusiness.sbc.yahoo.com/index.php

In January, SBC Yahoo! Small Business launched new Internet services for small businesses. They include SBC Yahoo! Small Business Home Page, a central destination for businesses to establish an online presence; Web hosting; merchant solutions; and business mail.

Trash Proof News Releases by Paul Krupin

www.imediafax.com/tpnr

As the title indicates, this book is aimed at helping marketing and promotional campaigns get media attention. Krupin touts a simple formula, DPAA + H (drama, personal, achievement in the face of adversity, and a little humor). A PDF format of the book is available for free at the Web site.

The Alliance for Investor Education

www.investoreducation.org

An 18-member organization of financial-related trade associations and government organizations provides investors with access to information they need to make wise investment decisions. Some topics covered are investing basics, stocks, financial planning, mutual funds and bonds.

Mediaspace Solutions

www.mediaspacesolutions.com

Mediaspace Solutions (MSS) plans, buys, places and verifies newspaper advertising for agencies and advertisers. MSS customizes solutions per request to help reach your target demographic. It also offers PlanET, an online planning and estimating tool that lets you search more than 2,100 newspapers by geographical region, circulation, color, format and more.

ENewsletter Journal

www.internetviz.com

A monthly e-zine about solving e-mail newsletter publishing dilemmas. It offers advice, expert knowledge, marketing strategies and more. Archived issues are available. In addition, the Web site offers online newsletter services, including production work and content recommendations, and technology services such as delivery.