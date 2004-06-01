Resources 06/04

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Pro Day

www.apple.com/retail/proday
To help business professionals learn about the latest technologies and software, Apple retail stores open their doors one hour early for business owners every Wednesday. They offer free presentations and demonstrations on topics such as managing your data and promoting your business.

The National Institute for Entrepreneurship

www.tnife.org
This institute works with students and universities to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship. Among its current programs are Venture Bowl, the nation's largest business plan competition; Boot Camp, an experiential introduction to entrepreneurship; and Entrepreneur Intern Link, an online tool that connects entrepreneurial companies with students.

FTC Hotline

(202) 326-2998
The FTC has launched a consumer hotline to assist alleged victims of Web cramming, a scam in which businesses are billed for services that were never authorized and have little value. The hotline was developed in response to an SBA warning against a company calling itself "SBA Online" that charged for materials or fees to become members of "SBA."

SBC Yahoo! Small Business

www.smallbusiness.sbc.yahoo.com/index.php
In January, SBC Yahoo! Small Business launched new Internet services for small businesses. They include SBC Yahoo! Small Business Home Page, a central destination for businesses to establish an online presence; Web hosting; merchant solutions; and business mail.

Trash Proof News Releases by Paul Krupin

www.imediafax.com/tpnr
As the title indicates, this book is aimed at helping marketing and promotional campaigns get media attention. Krupin touts a simple formula, DPAA + H (drama, personal, achievement in the face of adversity, and a little humor). A PDF format of the book is available for free at the Web site.

The Alliance for Investor Education

www.investoreducation.org
An 18-member organization of financial-related trade associations and government organizations provides investors with access to information they need to make wise investment decisions. Some topics covered are investing basics, stocks, financial planning, mutual funds and bonds.

Mediaspace Solutions

www.mediaspacesolutions.com
Mediaspace Solutions (MSS) plans, buys, places and verifies newspaper advertising for agencies and advertisers. MSS customizes solutions per request to help reach your target demographic. It also offers PlanET, an online planning and estimating tool that lets you search more than 2,100 newspapers by geographical region, circulation, color, format and more.

ENewsletter Journal

www.internetviz.com
A monthly e-zine about solving e-mail newsletter publishing dilemmas. It offers advice, expert knowledge, marketing strategies and more. Archived issues are available. In addition, the Web site offers online newsletter services, including production work and content recommendations, and technology services such as delivery.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market