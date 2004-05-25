Fuddruckers Plans First Casino Unit

May 25, 2004 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Austin, Texas-Fuddruckers, parent of more than 250 hamburger units, said a franchisee would open the company's first location in a casino.

Park Lane of New Orleans LLC is slated to open the Fudds Express unit in Harrah's Casino in downtown New Orleans within 60 days, according to Dino Chavez, Fuddruckers' franchise sales manager. Fuddruckers' system already includes two express shops in malls. -Nation's Restaurant News