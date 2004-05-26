Carlson Wagonlit Division Buys Two Cruise Operations

May 26, 2004 1 min read

Minneapolis-Carlson Wagonlit Travel's Vacation & Business Travel division has bought SinglesCruise.com, a cruise travel operator and All Aboard Travel, a cruise package wholesaler.

SinglesCruise.com is the largest singles cruise operator in the United States, Carlson Wagonlit said in a statement. All Aboard Travel had gross sales of nearly $30 million in 2003 creating tour packages.

Carlson Wagonlit is a subsidiary of privately owned Carlson Cos. Inc. in Plymouth. -Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal