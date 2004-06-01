Former Mail Boxes Etc. Chief Part-Buyer of Sona International

<b></b>

June 1, 2004

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Laser skin treatment center franchisor Sona International Corp. has been acquired by Charlotte, North Carolina-based Carousel Capital and Jim Amos. Carousel Capital is a private investment firm focusing on companies located in the Southeast. Amos, former president and CEO of Mail Boxes Etc., will lead the company as chairman and CEO. Amos also serves on the board of Meineke Car Care Centers, one of Carousel Capital's portfolio companies.

Sona currently has 21 locations throughout the United States, providing medical spa services such as laser hair removal, laser skin treatments for anti-aging, acne and cellulite. The Sona management team will be rounded out with founders Dennis and Patricia Jones and Heather Rose. Rose was also with Mail Boxes Etc. and will serve as chief operating officer for Sona.

Sona expects to have an additional 50 franchised locations opened by the end of this year and has signed contracts for 145 additional locations total. -Nashville Business Journal



