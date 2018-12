<b></b>

June 2, 2004 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Colony, Texas-Pizza Inn, parent of more than 400 units, said it had reduced the staff at its headquarters and distribution center by 15 percent and cut several variable expenses.

The company said the cuts would save more than $1 million annually and are being passed along to its franchisees through price reductions in several major items sold through its distribution division. -Nation's Restaurant News