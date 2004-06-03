Cold Stone Searching For Hot Properties

<b></b>
Scottsdale, Arizona-Cold Stone Creamery opened 228 new stores across the country in 2003 and has another 450 slated for 2004.

The Cold Stone Creamery real estate team executed 341 leases in 2003 and is prepared to deliver in excess of 500 leases by September 30, 2004. New lease provisions that secure payment to landlords directly from the home office have fueled lease negotiations. This new initiative will give Cold Stone Creamery the ability to negotiate better lease terms, allowing franchisees to open their stores faster. The real estate team averages two leases per business day so far in 2004. -Cold Stone Creamery


