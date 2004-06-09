Back Yard Burgers Tests Late-Night Ops, Breakfast

June 9, 2004 1 min read

Memphis, Tennessee-Back Yard Burgers, parent of 135 quick-service units, said it is testing late-night operations at its 42 company stores as well as a breakfast program at eight locations, according to a filing with securities regulators.

Although the breakfast program is having a "positive impact" on same-store sales, the company said it is still in the process of developing its menu and refining its operations. A timeline for a systemwide rollout was not provided.

Separately, Back Yard Burgers reported that net earnings for the first quarter ended April 3 had increased 16.8 percent to $292,000, or 6 cents per diluted share, versus $250,000, or 5 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue had risen 10.6 percent to $9.4 million, and same-store sales increased 9.4 percent. -Nation's Restaurant News