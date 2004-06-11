Awards: Captain D's, Hungry Howie's Pizza

June 11, 2004 1 min read

Nashville-Captain's Compass, an in-house, computer-based employee training program of Captain D's, has received a 2004 Winning Workforce Award from the National Restaurant Educational Foundation and Coca-Cola.

The award honors restaurant and food-service operators who are committed to enhancing employee satisfaction. Captain D's owns and franchises 570 restaurants in 23 states.

Launched in October 2000, the Captain's Compass leads all new employees through the training process via a computer terminal located in each Captain D's restaurant. Employees learn at their own pace, and store managers and corporate executives can track their progress online. -Nashville Business Journal

-Hungry Howie's Pizza Inc. has been named the 2004 Chain of the Year by the pizza industry publication Pizza Today. The company will be profiled in the upcoming June issue. -Hungry Howie's Pizza