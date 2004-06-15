McDonald's Debuts Kids' Video Series

June 15, 2004 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois-McDonald's Corp., as part of its McKids initiative, said it had signed a long-term distribution deal with Warner Home Video for a new video and DVD series featuring Ronald McDonald encouraging children to be active.

The company said each 30-minute show features Ronald and a cast of kids from around the world in adventures "that help engage children in energetic dance and sports activities." McKids, which was launched earlier this year by the fast-food giant, "is a new active lifestyle brand for kids" featuring apparel, footwear, toys, games, music, books, videos and DVDs.

McDonald's added that the new video series will be produced in many languages and is expected to be released in spring 2005. It will be distributed by Warner Home Video in traditional video retail outlets around the world, but the DVDs and videos will not be sold in McDonald's restaurants. -Nation's Restaurant News