Franchise Units Hamper Papa John's Sales

Louisville, Kentucky-Papa John's International Inc. said domestic same-store sales during the four weeks ended May 23 had fallen 3.4 percent systemwide, reflecting a 0.8 percent decrease at company-owned restaurants and a 4.2 percent drop at franchise units.

The company attributed the difference in results for company-owned and franchise restaurants to "differing levels of operational and promotional execution" amid systemwide promotions supported by national TV advertising in May 2003 and May 2004.

Total systemwide international sales fell 0.7 percent on a constant dollar basis. Papa John's has 2,766 namesake units and 126 Perfect Pizzas in its system. -Nation's Restaurant News

 

