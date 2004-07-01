Screen Supreme

Work and watch TV at the same time with this new LCD

July 1, 2004 1 min read

Take multitasking to the next level with Samsung's SyncMaster 192MP. The 19-inch LCD doubles as a computer display and a TV. Its picture-in-picture technology lets you work at home or surf the Web without missing the news or American Idol. SyncMaster 192MP offers 1280 x 1024 native resolution, is HDTV-ready and has analog and digital inputs for a DVD player or any AV source. It's wall-mountable, has integrated speakers, and is viewable from a distance. A remote control is included (street price: $829, www.samsungusa.com/monitor, 800-SAMSUNG).