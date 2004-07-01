Spacing Out

Oops! Forgot to include something crucial in your business plan? So did these entrepreneurs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Are you sure your well-thought-out business plan covers all the bases? As these entrepreneurs learned the hard way, something vital could be missing. Here's what they forgot-and what they learned from their mistakes.

  • "We forgot to plan for the obvious, like who would watch our kids and clean our houses while we worked 18-hour days. And we should have included a chapter in our business plan about the effects of sleep deprivation on wholesome snack production. These are things you think you'll just figure out as you go but should really be discussed in the planning stages."

-Lisa Coates, 35, who launched Monkey Muffins, a Nyack, New York, maker of wholesome children's snacks, with partner Robin Rarrick, 42

  • "My business is in New York City. However, when I compiled my annual financial projections, I did not include New York City's tax rate in the business plan's annual tax calculation. This made it more difficult for us to reach our annual net profit goals. Fortunately, in 2003, we exceeded our net profit by 3 percent-after paying the [city] taxes."

-Clay Siegert, 29, who launched board-game business Intellinitiative with co-founders and siblings Anne Siegert, 27, and Evan Siegert, 25

  • When Tom Szaky set out to produce an environmentally friendly way to handle garbage, the idea didn't quite work out as planned. The plan was to have worms consume the garbage-and it worked, until he and his business partner realized they hadn't factored in the huge amount of worm excrement they would have as a by-product. "Only at the end [did we realize] it could grow plants well. The liquid [fertilizer] turned out to be profitable, and [that became the core of the business]."

-Szaky, 22, who founded TerraCycle, a Princeton, New Jersey, company that makes products out of waste materials, with Jon Beyer, 21

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Why Your Startup Needs Data Science

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

Why So Many LLC Operating Agreements Fail