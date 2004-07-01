What's New 07/04

State of the art

July 1, 2004 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

After establishing the successful Computertots franchise, Mary C. Rogers went back to the drawing board. She came up with Abrakadoodle, a franchise she hopes will inspire the artist in every child. With a Crayola partnership and the help of contemporary artists, the program provides art classes for children ages 20 months to 12 years. Franchisees become teaching wizards who encourage kids to stretch their imaginations, explore artistic horizons and reach their creative potentials. Kids (and parents) are enchanted.