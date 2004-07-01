It Figures 07/04

The IRS conducts

2.1

audits for every 1,000 businesses.

SOURCE: Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse

60%

of the world's spam originates in the United States. Only

6%

originates in China, the second-most-popular spam source.

SOURCE: Commtouch Software

In 2003,

66%

of seniors who went online performed product research; by the end of the year,

47%

had purchased something online.

SOURCE: Pew Internet & American Life Project