It Figures 07/04
2.1
audits for every 1,000 businesses.
60%
of the world's spam originates in the United States. Only
6%
originates in China, the second-most-popular spam source.
In 2003,
66%
of seniors who went online performed product research; by the end of the year,
47%
had purchased something online.
83%
of ethnic minority-owned businesses expect the current fiscal year's revenues to meet or exceed last year's.
BONUS ROUND
|
EIGHTY-EIGHT PERCENT
of small businesses offer benefits to full-time employees. Here's a breakdown:
TO YOUR HEALTH
|
GROWING CONCERN
over rising health-care costs has triggered 37 percent of entrepreneurs to take action. Take a look at what they've done in an attempt to minimize costs.
