It Figures 07/04

Benefits to small-business employees, where spam comes from and more
This story appears in the July 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
The IRS conducts
2.1
audits for every 1,000 businesses.
SOURCE: Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse

60%
of the world's spam originates in the United States. Only
6%
originates in China, the second-most-popular spam source.
SOURCE: Commtouch Software

In 2003,
66%
of seniors who went online performed product research; by the end of the year,
47%
had purchased something online.
SOURCE: Pew Internet & American Life Project

83%
of ethnic minority-owned businesses expect the current fiscal year's revenues to meet or exceed last year's.
SOURCE: OPEN: The Small Business Network From American Express

     
BONUS ROUND
 
  EIGHTY-EIGHT PERCENT of small businesses offer benefits to full-time employees. Here's a breakdown:
 

Source: OPEN: The Small Business Network From American Express 		 
 
     
TO YOUR HEALTH
 
  GROWING CONCERN over rising health-care costs has triggered 37 percent of entrepreneurs to take action. Take a look at what they've done in an attempt to minimize costs.
 

Source: OPEN: The Small Business Network From American Express 		 
 

