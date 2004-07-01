Sixth Sense

Sometimes six heads are better than one.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Confidence can play a big part in success. The six research analysts making up the management team of the Davis Opportunity Fund (RPEAX) work within what they call their "circle of confidence." When looking for portfolio ideas, each analyst (who specializes in a couple of different industries) comes to the table with companies he or she knows and believes can make money over the long haul.

"It gives us an advantage," says Chip Tucker, one of the fund's analysts. "I may have only six or seven companies in the portfolio, but they're the ones in which I have the highest convictions and [which] are trading at the most attractive prices."

The idea has paid off for the Davis Opportunity Fund. Last year alone, the fund was up 40.9 percent, exceeding the 28.69 percent return on the S&P 500 Index.

As for risks, Tucker says an investor's time horizon is the biggest risk to investing in this fund. "In any equity investment, anything can happen in the short term," he says. "We look at what a business can earn four to seven years out, not a few months out."

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market