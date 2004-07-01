Feedback 07/04

Letters from our readers

Way Past Green

The cover story of your May issue ("Ready to Rumble") did a fine job of discussing the current economic recovery. Unfortunately, this analysis probably doesn't mean much for many of your readers. By nature, entrepreneurs are unconventional. They do not wait for a green [light] from government statistics, university professors or outplacement firms.

Some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs and companies started in terrible economic climates. Do you think Bill Gates founded Microsoft after reading about "the new realities of American business"?

Leading a winning business is all about getting out in front of everyone else, not to mention [ignoring] outdated statistics and analysis. If you haven't started following your dream because of dismal venture capital or rising health insurance costs, you might not be an entrepreneur. Remember what Ralph Waldo Emerson said: "This time, like all times, is a good one if we but know what to do with it."

Benjamin J. Kwitek

InterForm Inc.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Food for Thought

I found your cover article on "The Low Carb Craze" (May) not only inspiring, but also useful. I am launching a restaurant and have already been planning to incorporate some low-carb meal options into my restaurant's menu. I want to give people on low-carb diets as many delicious dining options as non- dieters. However, your article gave me some great ideas for ways to go above and beyond this. It inspired me to investigate how I can potentially add a line of low-carb food products, including versions of menu items, to be sold at our restaurant and possibly at retail stores at some later date as the business expands. I plan to brand these products with the restaurant name. Thanks for providing such great business ideas every month.

Michael Fernandez

Buena Park, California

Value Added

Thank you for the inspiring stories on the outstanding women featured in the June "Extra." There was a common thread throughout the profiles. Each of these entrepreneurs knew the power of publicity and the critical role it plays in the success of even the smallest business. If we want people to value our skills, we must first show that we value ourselves-by making sure our accomplishments (as well as our products and services) are visible to targeted audiences. If we want people to buy from us and invest in our companies, they have to know who we are, what we have accomplished, and why they should do business with us! Personal publicity is a valuable business tool that all entrepreneurs must add to their strategies for success.

Marion E. Gold

Chicago

Honor Roll

I received my copy of Entrepreneur in the mail on Friday, and, to my surprise, Toner Machining Technologies is ranked No. 72 ("Hot 100," June). I can't thank Entrepreneur enough. We read your magazine every month, and we are just so happy to be listed in such a great magazine, especially one that we enjoy reading so much-what an honor.

We've also been in contact with our local paper, and they are going to do a cover story about us in a couple of days. Southeastern Industrial magazine is also going to do a cover story about us in July. Thank you very much for everything.

Jim Toner

President

Toner Machining Technologies

Morganton, North Carolina

