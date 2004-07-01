My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Master Soft Selling and Hard Selling

Sometimes, closing the deal is just a matter of taking the right approach. Find out how you can master the art of the soft sell--and the hard sell.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In selling, as in martial arts, there are times when being aggressive is the only way to close the deal. At other times, though, a softer approach is the better way to go. The difference is that, in selling, our customers are not our enemies. Rather, they are our sparring partners, and the result of our interaction is that both parties should come out stronger in the end.

The Soft Sell

If you've decided that a kinder, gentler approach is what's needed to close a deal, there are three "soft" steps you can take when someone comes at you with an objection:

  • 1. Listen and observe. You want to know not only what the person is saying to you, but also how he or she is saying it. You want to hear the words and analyze the personality behind the words. Most important, you want to establish eye contact and create a bond that can lead to a strong relationship.
  • 2. Question their objections. You can't counter an attack unless you're able to size up your opponent. And you can't handle an objection unless you understand exactly what it is and where it's coming from. Only then can you see the possibilities available to make your product or service fit with your customers' needs. So question your customers' objections, and find out how you can fill their needs. Ask them to explain, expand and elaborate until you fully understand the situation.
  • 3. Address their concerns. Use your customers' own objections to deflect their concerns and lead them to a positive resolution of what they perceive as a conflict. Say, "You mentioned this was your real concern about using this product. Here's what we can do for you to make sure that all your needs are met."

The Hard Sell

Sometimes, it's necessary to take a more aggressive approach to make a sale. There are two steps to follow here:

  • 1.Let your enthusiasm and passion show. Let customers see that you believe strongly that there is a match between what they need and what you've got to offer. There's a saying in martial arts: "If you understand yourself and not your opponent, you win half the battles. If you understand your opponent and yourself, you win 100 percent of the battles. If you understand neither, you win no battles." If you really understand yourself and what you're selling, and you really understand the customer, you will come away with a win-win situation.
  • 2.Be able to support your belief. In sales, belief and enthusiasm can carry the day-if they are backed up by knowledge and understanding. Have all your facts and figures down, and have at least three or four strong reasons illustrating how your product stands out from the rest.

When you're trying to make a sale, you have to know what to do when an objection comes at you from left field. To make the strongest close, you have to be ready to use what you've learned about your customer, what you know about yourself and your product, and how much you believe in what you're doing.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

You Have a Product, Now You Need a Strategy

Marketing

This CMO Thinks of Marketing Like a Brad Pitt Movie

Marketing

4 Strategies to Get More Clients for Your Marketing Agency Business