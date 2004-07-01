Gear 07/04

ThinkPad slims down and no-computer-required photo printing

July 1, 2004 2 min read

A Light Touch

IBM's ThinkPad X40 isn't on the Atkins diet, but at 2.1 pounds, this notebook PC is a mere shadow of its former self. In fact, the X40 is the lightest, thinnest ThinkPad ever. If you opt for its 4-cell lithium-ion battery, it weighs in at 2.7 pounds and runs for 3.5 hours. Add an 8-cell battery that runs for 7.5 hours, and it bulks up to 3.2 pounds. Powered by your choice of a 1.0GHz ULV or 1.2GHz Pentium M Processor, the X40 has a 40GB hard drive, 512MB DDR SDRAM and a 12.1-inch display. It also has Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 2.0 ports (one is powered), optional Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and emergency data recovery.

Picture This

Epson's Stylus Photo RX600 makes printing pictures from digital media easier than ever, and you don't have to connect to a computer. This all-in-one printer, color copier and scanner has a built-in transparency adapter and memory card reader for downloading images from CompactFlash, SD, Smart Media, Sony Memory Stick and xD-Picture Card. An external digital camera, CD-R or Zip drive can be connected via the USB port. Epson's six-color printer produces true photographic-quality prints on paper sizes up to panoramic.