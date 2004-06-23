Burger King Fires Up Fourth Straight Sales Gains

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Miami-Long-embattled Burger King Corp., while firming up its newfound stance as a player in the quick-service sector's sales boom, is testing 24-hour restaurants and cashless transactions. The company also is launching more new products as it seeks to build on its recent momentum. The industry's No. 2 restaurant chain posted a 7.5 percent jump in U.S. same-store sales in May-its highest monthly gain since November 1999. The May results also marked BK's fourth consecutive month of positive same-store sales.

Sales drivers include premium new products-like the $3.29 Tender Crisp Chicken Sandwich, a line of $3.99 "fire-grilled" salads and the $3.29 Angus steak burger-improved restaurant operations and better marketing, Burger King's chief executive Brad Blum said. He added that BK would launch more menu items in the fall but declined to provide details. He indicated that the reintroduction of the Whopper, which was announced earlier this year, most likely would occur around the same time. In the works are a larger bun, higher-quality mayonnaise, fresher lettuce, thicker tomato and pickle slices, and coarser ground beef.

Still, since Blum joined BK in early 2003, the chain has shuttered more than 320 units. Some franchisees have gone bankrupt, and others are struggling to stay solvent. Blum said some operators still are in the throes of financial restructuring, but he anticipated that the process would be completed "within the next 12 months." When it comes to the future of those stores, he dismissed reports that Burger King would shutter 1,000 units this year, pledging "to close as few as possible." -Nation's Restaurant News

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry