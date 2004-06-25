Sonic Debuts Entree Salads

Oklahoma City-Sonic Corp. rolled out a line of salads systemwide that feature grilled chicken, popcorn chicken and Santa-Fe grilled chicken with a choice of dressings.

Earlier, Sonic had introduced a "carb-friendly" tortilla and bun option for sandwiches and wraps. "With new salads, wraps, Carb Friendly options, and the low-calorie Diet Cherry Limeade, we're offering customers even more menu variety," said Greg Haflich, Sonic's vice president for marketing and brand development.

Sonic has a system of approximately 2,800 drive-in restaurants. -Nation's Restaurant News

 

