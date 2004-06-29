Ultimate Franchise Systems Completes Acquisition of Obee's Franchise Systems

Heathrow, Florida--Ultimate Franchise Systems Inc. (UFSI), a franchise management and venture company, announced the completion of the acquisition of Obee's Franchise Systems Inc., owner of Obee's Subs, a growing chain of more than 65 sandwich shops with 70 more under development. Additionally, through area development agreements, Obee's has signed commitments to open an additional 1,000 stores over the next 10 years.

Obee's focuses on soup, salads and subs with an emphasis on fresh-sliced meats and cheeses. The company has signed master developers in markets across the country. -Ultimate Franchise Systems

 

