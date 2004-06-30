HomeVestors to Launch REO Program July 1

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dallas--HomeVestors of America Inc., the company known for its "We Buy Ugly Houses" billboards, is introducing the HomeVestors Real Estate-Owned (REO) Program on July 1 to buy "ugly notes" from banks and financial institutions nationwide. With advertisements debuting in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and financial trade publications, HomeVestors plans to buy performing notes, non-performing notes, and REOs on single-family homes that will expand the company's inventory to HomeVestors' franchisees.

HomeVestors will initially establish relationships with small- to medium-sized lenders to buy these notes in bulk and turn the properties over to the franchise network. The company also will launch a Web site at www.uglynotes.com to support the program and offer more information. -BizCom Associates

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry