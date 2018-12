<b></b>

July 1, 2004 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Washington, DC--The National Restaurant Association praised the House of Representatives' passage of a bill that would enable food-service operators to accelerate depreciation on building improvements from the current 39 years to 15 years.

HR 4520, known as the FSC/ETI Jobs bill, also extends the Work Opportunity Tax Credit until Dec. 31, 2005. The measure now must be approved in conference with the Senate. -Nation's Restaurant News