My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Simple Steps to Creating a Business That Works

Follow the advice of this business expert, and you'll soon find yourself on the road to success.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many businesspeople achieve their greatest successes in unexpected areas. They begin a business, and then they find it isn't as profitable as they had anticipated, so they change direction, using their experience and their momentum, and strike pay dirt in something else. The most important thing is just to begin. To take action. To move forward one step at a time, learning and growing as you go. There's enough information available in virtually every field for you to become knowledgeable enough to achieve success. But taking the first step is a necessity.

Self-help author Orison Swett Marden once wrote that the first part of success is get-to-it-ivness, and the second part is stick-to-it-iveness. Every business beginning requires an act of faith and courage, a bold leap into the unknown. Only one in ten people who want to start their own businesses ever develop enough courage to begin and enough persistence to continue. The fear of failure, more than anything else, holds people back. It paralyzes action. And it makes failure inevitable.

Fortunately, even if you know nothing about business, you can begin with a dream, a castle in the air, and then build a foundation under it.

Seven Simple Steps

The starting point of many great fortunes has been these seven simple steps:

  1. Set a goal and back it with a burning desire.
  2. Begin accumulating capital with a regular savings program. Nothing else is possible without this. You can't move forward until you start a savings program.
  3. Use your current job as a springboard to later success. Learn while you earn. Take the long view.
  4. Experiment in business on a limited scale so you can learn the key abilities necessary for success.
  5. Search for problems, needs unmet, products or services you can supply of good quality at reasonable prices.
  6. Read everything you can find on your chosen field. Remain flexible. Be willing to change your mind if you get different information.
  7. Implement your plans with courage and persistence. Have complete faith in your ability to succeed and never, ever give up.

And here are two steps you can take immediately to start moving toward entrepreneurial success:

  • First, set a goal, make a plan and then launch your plan. Get started. Do something. Begin on a small scale with limited risk and investment but get going!
  • Second, resolve that, no matter what happens, you will never, ever give up until you're successful. Before you accomplish anything worthwhile, you'll have to pass the persistence test. And the test will come far sooner than you imagine.

Brian Tracy is the "Success Secrets" coach at Entrepreneur.comand one of America's leading authoritieson entrepreneurial development. He's produced more than 300 audio and video learning programs that cover the entire spectrum of human and corporate performance through his company, Brian Tracy International.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset