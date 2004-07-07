Simple Steps to Creating a Business That Works

Follow the advice of this business expert, and you'll soon find yourself on the road to success.

Many businesspeople achieve their greatest successes in unexpected areas. They begin a business, and then they find it isn't as profitable as they had anticipated, so they change direction, using their experience and their momentum, and strike pay dirt in something else. The most important thing is just to begin. To take action. To move forward one step at a time, learning and growing as you go. There's enough information available in virtually every field for you to become knowledgeable enough to achieve success. But taking the first step is a necessity.

Self-help author Orison Swett Marden once wrote that the first part of success is get-to-it-ivness, and the second part is stick-to-it-iveness. Every business beginning requires an act of faith and courage, a bold leap into the unknown. Only one in ten people who want to start their own businesses ever develop enough courage to begin and enough persistence to continue. The fear of failure, more than anything else, holds people back. It paralyzes action. And it makes failure inevitable.

Fortunately, even if you know nothing about business, you can begin with a dream, a castle in the air, and then build a foundation under it.

Seven Simple Steps

The starting point of many great fortunes has been these seven simple steps:

Set a goal and back it with a burning desire. Begin accumulating capital with a regular savings program. Nothing else is possible without this. You can't move forward until you start a savings program. Use your current job as a springboard to later success. Learn while you earn. Take the long view. Experiment in business on a limited scale so you can learn the key abilities necessary for success. Search for problems, needs unmet, products or services you can supply of good quality at reasonable prices. Read everything you can find on your chosen field. Remain flexible. Be willing to change your mind if you get different information. Implement your plans with courage and persistence. Have complete faith in your ability to succeed and never, ever give up.

And here are two steps you can take immediately to start moving toward entrepreneurial success:

First, set a goal, make a plan and then launch your plan. Get started. Do something. Begin on a small scale with limited risk and investment but get going!

Second, resolve that, no matter what happens, you will never, ever give up until you're successful. Before you accomplish anything worthwhile, you'll have to pass the persistence test. And the test will come far sooner than you imagine.