Work It!

Score great deals with the best-kept travel secrets around.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you're like most business travelers these days-acting as your own travel agent but confused by all the options-check out the Business Travel Almanac by Donna Williams. The "former corporate traveler turned author and consultant" offers this advice:

What is one of the least known tips for saving money on business trips?

Donna Williams: Book hotels on the hotel's Web site, not at one of the discount sites. Many hotel chains now guarantee you'll get the lowest rates available on their Web sites. Also, most hotel-owned sites will offer frequent-stay points, last-minute specials, weekend rates, or deals that include amenities you won't find on so-called discount sites.

Any advice on getting upgrades?

Williams: I always book the cheapest rate and negotiate for an upgrade at the check-in counter. That way, you'll be assured of not spending too much. But if there's a better seat, a nicer room or a convertible that's available, you can make a deal on the spot using your powers of persuasion.

Are there any "secrets" in your book that the average traveler may not know?

Williams: If you've got time to kill at an airport, you may not know that there are health-club facilities at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Miami International Airport.

At smaller companies, travelers typically do more driving than flying [so they may want to know some] quirky driving laws-in New York State, for example, you can get a ticket if you don't use a hands-free device on your mobile phone when driving. In Texas, speed limits on highways decrease by 5 mph after sunset.

For more information on Williams' book, see www.businesstravelalmanac.com.

Chris McGinnis, travel correspondent for CNN Headline News, is author ofThe Unofficial Business Travelers' Pocket Guide.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market