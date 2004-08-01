Domains of the Day

A new domain could mean the dawn of a new mobile age.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Here's a new tech acronym: mTLD. It stands for mobile Top Level Domain. And that means a new domain suffix, like .com, specifically for mobile use. Heavy hitters like Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, Nokia, Samsung Electronics, Sun Microsystems, T-Mobile International and Vodafone have banded together to set up a registry company to manage the new mTLD, providing the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) grants approval this summer. That industrywide support bodes well for adoption of the venture.

If all goes well, then an mTLD could signal wireless Internet's coming of age and jump-start an area that has been bogged down by differing standards and consumer confusion. A new domain solely for mobile optimized sites could spur the introduction of new, faster mobile services and applications. That sounds like a hotbed of opportunity for technology entrepreneurs.

This goes well beyond looking up the occasional sports scores or checking a flight on a cell phone. "The creation of [an mTLD] would allow consumers to access the Internet in different mobility scenarios," says Pertti Korhonen, senior vice president and CTO of Nokia. Interested entrepreneurs can follow the application process and read up on the proposal on ICANN's Web site.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market