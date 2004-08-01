Ground Control

A hot spot that goes where you go
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.

Deploy a wireless hot spot for your workgroup in a matter of minutes virtually anywhere you drive. Mounted atop any vehicle, the One-Touch NAP 2500 mobile satellite system can launch a high-speed network for up to five local computers with the touch of a button. It's perfect for construction or field-service businesses whose employees constantly change job sites but still need connectivity to the company network, Internet access and IP telephone service. It features download speeds of up to 1,500Kbps, and upload speeds of up to 120Kbps (price: starting at $99 per month, www.groundcontrol.com, 800-733-7168).

