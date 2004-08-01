Stress Case?

Is the pressure to "get the sale" getting to you? Keep your cool with these stress-busters.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the August 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

We all have those days-when deadlines are approaching and nothing is going right, when we've made dozens of nonproductive calls, when it seems like the odds just aren't in our favor. All we manage to build by the end of this kind of day is stress.

Stress affects people in different ways. Some of us experience headaches or physical pain. Others, like me, lose concentration and focus. When that happens, if I want to accomplish anything at all, I've got to do something to relieve the stress. Here are some suggestions:

  • Laugh.
  • That's not as silly as it sounds. Medical research has shown that laughter decreases blood pressure and heart rate, increases oxygen in the blood, creates an enzyme that protects your stomach from stress, and strengthens the immune system. A study-by researcher Dr. Lee S. Berk of Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, California-reported in USA Today states that the average American child laughs out loud about 400 times each day. The average American adult laughs out loud only about 15 times a day!

When I need a break, I call a friend I know will make me laugh. I call anyone I know who has an upbeat, positive attitude. Afterward, I feel much more relaxed, energized and able to regain my focus and go on with my day.

  • Take a 20-minute power nap.
  • Keep an alarm clock with you at work so that, if necessary, you can nap in your office. Studies have shown that 20 minutes is the optimal time for napping-it gives us much-needed rest without making us overtired. More than 30 minutes of sleep will make you groggy.
  • Change your activity.
  • Sometimes, repeating the same activity all day-like making sales calls-can cause stress, especially if you're not achieving spectacular results. If you've been inside all day, go outside for awhile. Take an exercise break. Practice a musical instrument. Start a new project. Find something you can do for 30 minutes or an hour that will allow your mind to go in a completely different direction from what you've been doing all day. You'll come back to your work refreshed, renewed and with a significantly lower stress level.
  • Don't put all your eggs in one basket.
  • Not all sales will go well, so make sure you have alternatives. One of the most stressful selling situations is when there are other parties or outside influences over which you have no control. Sometimes you have to depend on people who may not be pulling their weight, or who may be going through their own stressful times. If something's not working, at least you can move on to another situation in which you can get a greater ROI.

While stress can sabotage a sale, it can also be a great motivator. Concern that things are not going well can push you into high gear and get you thinking in new directions. It can save you from becoming complacent. But don't wait for stress to push you into making that extra effort.

Most stress is caused by thinking about the things you haven't done. If you've done all you can upfront, you will avoid most situations that cause you stress. And that's the goal-to avoid stress as much as possible so you don't have to constantly find ways to relieve it.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market