It Figures 08/04

August 1, 2004 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

E-mail spoofing or "phishing" cost banks and credit card issuers

$1.2

BILLION

in 2003.

74%

of e-consumers say they are less likely to shop online because of phishing.

SOURCE: Gartner Research/Cyota

57%

of consumers say they are consciously buying healthier foods.

SOURCE: Retail Forward