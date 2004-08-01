It Figures 08/04
The cost of phishing, consumer attitudes toward marketing and more
1 min read
This story appears in the August 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
E-mail spoofing or "phishing" cost banks and credit card issuers
$1.2
BILLION
in 2003.
74%
of e-consumers say they are less likely to shop online because of phishing.
SOURCE: Gartner Research/Cyota
57%
41%
$1.2
BILLION
in 2003.
74%
of e-consumers say they are less likely to shop online because of phishing.
SOURCE: Gartner Research/Cyota
57%
of consumers say they are consciously buying healthier foods.
SOURCE: Retail Forward
41%
of women business owners do not have credit services with any bank or financial institution.
SOURCE: National City Corp.