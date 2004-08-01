Resources 08/04

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

August 1, 2004 2 min read

This story appears in the August 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Global Advisor is a new service Web site from UPS helping companies learn how to conduct business overseas. The site covers country regulations; trade tools and terminology, including a global time clock and map; information on supply-chain solutions; a step-by-step guide to international shipping and more.

Need help understanding the CAN-SPAM Act of 2003? Then check out Customer Paradigm's free 27-page guide in PDF format, which includes the full text and summary of the act, background on the act, and a useful e-mail delivery checklist. When ready, test your understanding by taking eMarketing Association's quiz.

A daily blog dedicated to women entrepreneurs by founder Kirsten Osolind. This blog provides a plethora of resources for women business owners, RSS feeds, polls, a list of women's organizations, links to archives, an extensive and useful list of business-related blogs, plus current news items.

A 1,100-plus-page directory of domestic and international VC and private-equity firms, featuring a list of more than 9,300 executives from 3,300-plus firms. The directory has various indexes, such as a geographic one, to help you weed through the extensive listings. The listings provide fund size, year founded, average and minimum investment, industry-group preference, investment criteria, portfolio companies and more. The price is $450.

NationalSurplus.com is a cost-effective e-commerce marketplace for the acquisition and distribution of surplus inventory. It's exclusively focused on the B2B community, with a concentration on closeout and surplus inventory. NationalSurplus.com does not transact business directly with the consumer.

Ezine-Tips offers free information for e-mail newsletter publishers, ranging from content creation to revenue generation. It also provides a free e-mail newsletter and access to archives of past issues sorted by category, including interviews with successful e-zine publishers.

MailbyRSS is a free service by iUpload that allows users to create RSS feeds via e-mail. To get started, register at the above address, create or update content by e-mailing your MailbyRSS account, then watch your opt-in marketing campaign blossom. MailbyRSS accepts both text and rich content e-mail.