Feedback 08/04

August 1, 2004 4 min read

Dotcom Lives!

"How Tech Got Its Groove Back" (June) is a great and inspiring article to all entrepreneurs who have ideas that are related to technology and specifically the Internet. As a young Internet entrepreneur involved with several startup companies, it's good to see that solid, profitable ideas have made their way to the forefront.

I hope in the future that Entrepreneur will try to find young entrepreneurs worldwide who are also involved in technology and showcase their work and their stories.

Daniel Smith

Co-CEO

CaribbeanStudent.com

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Taking Action

I would like to mention my deepest appreciation for the terrific job you did with the June 2004 issue. I can honestly say it impacted my business planning process and gave me a host of new, additional ideas and specifics that I incorporated into my action plan.

Your efforts are truly valuable to those of us looking for help and direction in our present environment, and your magazine does a great job of helping us meet the challenges we face every day.

Nabil M. Daoud

Foster City, California

Teen Spirit

I recently spent a good portion of my day viewing www.entrepreneur.com, when I stumbled upon the teen entrepreneur section. It dawned on me that, well, I'm not the only teen entrepreneur out there.

I'm 16 years old and currently own my own business management and startup firm, which also owns three other smaller companies. I see myself as different from the other teens you featured, because I not only run a large firm, but [also] have employees and dozens of clients-and we're growing by the minute.

At only 16, I have done everything from filed my fictitious name statements, EINs, sales license-and [have] even gone so far as to have almost closed a lease with a business office.

So why am I writing to you? I simply wanted to let you know that Entrepreneur.com has really inspired me to further my business and take risks I would never have taken before. I consider myself extremely lucky to have gotten this far, and without resources like Entrepreneur magazine and Entrepreneur.com, I may not get any further.

Brad Batesole

CEO

Switchtower Media, Illusive Design and The Tiki Tree

La Crescenta, California

Great Outdoors

Thank you very much for your insightful articles on marketing, business plans and overall strategy.

I run a small outdoor fitness (boot camp) business, and your Web site and magazine have been extremely helpful.

You do a terrific job-keep up the great work!

Michael Giometti

SF Outdoor Fitness

San Francisco

World News

I would like to thank you for your powerful and useful ["Growing Your Business" e-newsletter]. I am one of those people who invested a lot in raising up his business. I'm still learning a lot, especially from you. So I would like to encourage you to keep on doing a great job of assisting us entrepreneurs on starting and sustaining our businesses. I see my business as an investment not only in me, but also in my local economy.

Lucas Mhlongo

South Africa

eBay All the Way

I really enjoyed your [July "Net Profits"] article about buying business equipment on eBay. I could really relate, because I have been buying almost everything for my business on eBay since discovering it a few years ago.

Since then, I always go to eBay whenever I'm in the market for anything from a new office chair to toner cartridges. It saves time and money, and it's pretty amazing what you can find there. In fact, the only risk is getting distracted and finding yourself bidding on things that have nothing to do with business!

Justin Celis

President

RFI Corp.

Corona, California

Corrections:

On our July cover, we failed to attribute the VC 100 listing to PricewaterhouseCoopers, Thomson Venture Economics and the National Venture Capital Association in conjunction with Entrepreneur.

