Gear 08/04
Power Play
Tired of carrying a briefcase full of AC adapters on every business trip? Belkin's Universal Power Adapter can recharge all your electronic devices-including even the most power-hungry portable-in your car, in a plane, or from any standard AC wall outlet. It provides a full 120 watts of AC/DC power in a package as much as 40 percent smaller than the adapter that shipped with your notebook. By adding optional Intelli-Tip connectors, you can also safely power up an array of other popular brands of handheld devices, including cameras, PDAs, cell phones and portable DVD and MP3 players.
- Universal Power Adapter
- Belkin
- (800) 2-Belkin
- www.belkin.com
- Street price: $150
Smarten Up
You don't need much more than the Treo 600. This smartphone is not just a phone and a PDA-it also allows you to text message (via a built-in qwerty keyboard), check e-mail and even take pictures. With a dazzling color VGA 640 x 480 display, a comfortable rounded shape, and a weight of 6 ounces, you can carry the Treo anywhere. It runs on Palm OS 5.2.1H and comes in both CDMA and GSM/GPRS models. Equipped with a 144MHz ARM processor, it's expandable via SD and MMC cards.
- Treo 600
- PalmOne
- (888) 565-9393
- www.palmone.com
- Street price: $449