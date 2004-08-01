Gear 08/04

One-size-fits all adapters and a super smart phone

August 1, 2004 1 min read

Power Play

Tired of carrying a briefcase full of AC adapters on every business trip? Belkin's Universal Power Adapter can recharge all your electronic devices-including even the most power-hungry portable-in your car, in a plane, or from any standard AC wall outlet. It provides a full 120 watts of AC/DC power in a package as much as 40 percent smaller than the adapter that shipped with your notebook. By adding optional Intelli-Tip connectors, you can also safely power up an array of other popular brands of handheld devices, including cameras, PDAs, cell phones and portable DVD and MP3 players.

Smarten Up

You don't need much more than the Treo 600. This smartphone is not just a phone and a PDA-it also allows you to text message (via a built-in qwerty keyboard), check e-mail and even take pictures. With a dazzling color VGA 640 x 480 display, a comfortable rounded shape, and a weight of 6 ounces, you can carry the Treo anywhere. It runs on Palm OS 5.2.1H and comes in both CDMA and GSM/GPRS models. Equipped with a 144MHz ARM processor, it's expandable via SD and MMC cards.