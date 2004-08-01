Gear 08/04

One-size-fits all adapters and a super smart phone
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Power Play

Tired of carrying a briefcase full of AC adapters on every business trip? Belkin's Universal Power Adapter can recharge all your electronic devices-including even the most power-hungry portable-in your car, in a plane, or from any standard AC wall outlet. It provides a full 120 watts of AC/DC power in a package as much as 40 percent smaller than the adapter that shipped with your notebook. By adding optional Intelli-Tip connectors, you can also safely power up an array of other popular brands of handheld devices, including cameras, PDAs, cell phones and portable DVD and MP3 players.

  • Universal Power Adapter

  • Belkin

  • (800) 2-Belkin

  • www.belkin.com

  • Street price: $150

Smarten Up

You don't need much more than the Treo 600. This smartphone is not just a phone and a PDA-it also allows you to text message (via a built-in qwerty keyboard), check e-mail and even take pictures. With a dazzling color VGA 640 x 480 display, a comfortable rounded shape, and a weight of 6 ounces, you can carry the Treo anywhere. It runs on Palm OS 5.2.1H and comes in both CDMA and GSM/GPRS models. Equipped with a 144MHz ARM processor, it's expandable via SD and MMC cards.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market