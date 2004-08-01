Hot Disks 08/04

Do-it-yourself marketing materials, remote support and more

August 1, 2004 2 min read

Hey, Good-Looking: Create professional-looking marketing materials with Design & Print Business Edition from Avanquest. This $39.95 (all prices street) application lets you design newsletters, brochures, letterhead, business cards and more. Start with one of the 1,800 available layouts, choose from a library of 2.6 million images, and add your company logo.

Internet Options:Mozilla's Firefox 0.8 is the updated version of the company's Firebird Web browser. It features a new download manager, a banner ad blocker, tabbed browsing and improved bookmark handling. It also allows offline viewing of previously downloaded Web pages and improved handling of extensions. It's available as a free, 6.2MB download.

All-in-One: Prophet 2004 from Avidian Technologies adds CRM features to Microsoft Outlook and, since it works within the e-mail client, lets you manage sales opportunities without switching applications. The $200 application also lets you share data with co-workers without additional collaboration software; it inlcudes wizards for generating reports and sending personalized e-mails to a mailing list.

Grab the Remote: The Symantec pcAnywhere 11.0 allows help-desk staff to access your company's PCs without having to leave the help desk. The remote access and management software can be used to run utilities, lock down and reboot systems, transfer files, modify settings, and edit system files remotely. It offers PKI encryption to protect confidential data. Pricing for a single user starts at about $200.

Liane Cassavoy freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.