What's New 08/04

Magazine Contributor
This story appears in the August 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.

After a flurry of eBay bidding, secondhand items transform into dollars. Now even the most technologically challenged can profit with the help of franchises willing to do all the work. Franchises such as iSold It and Snappy Auction post items, answer questions from bidders, and ship the merchandise. Bidding big on the concept, iSold It plans to open 30 stores in California and Texas, while Snappy Auction aims to open 80 stores nationwide in 2004. For more on this trend, visit the Franchise Zone.

