Small Wonder

A camera that fits nicely in your wallet

September 1, 2004 1 min read

Talk about the "wow" factor. The Foxz2 is the slimmest 2-megapixel camera in the world, at about the size of a credit card and 9.8 mm thin. The camera, available in both silver and red, not only features 8MB of Flash memory, an SD Memory card slot, and a USB 2.0 port, but also manages to include a 1.5-inch color TFT LCD. It even features a 2x digital zoom. Just imagine carrying this toy around in your wallet. The rechargeable battery will let you snap about 110 photos between charges. Produced by NHJ Limited, it's available at Target. Price: $99, NHJ Limited.