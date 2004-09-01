It Figures 09/04

September 1, 2004 1 min read

This story appears in the September 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

1 in 10

SOURCE: International Communications Research

households operates some type of full- or part-time homebased business.

1 in 4

private businesses has been sued by an employee or former employee within the past few years.

SOURCE: "The Chubb 2004 Private Company Risk Survey"

On any given day,

46%

of American adults eat at restaurants.

SOURCE: Citigroup Smith Barney

40%

of U.S. entrepreneurs are older than 50.

SOURCE: AARP

24%

of CEOs of small to midsize companies are exploring business opportunities in China.

SOURCE: TEC International