It Figures 09/04

Eating out, looking to China and more
This story appears in the September 2004 issue of Entrepreneur.
1 in 10
households operates some type of full- or part-time homebased business.
SOURCE: International Communications Research

1 in 4
private businesses has been sued by an employee or former employee within the past few years.
SOURCE: "The Chubb 2004 Private Company Risk Survey"

On any given day,
46%
of American adults eat at restaurants.
SOURCE: Citigroup Smith Barney

40%
of U.S. entrepreneurs are older than 50.
SOURCE: AARP

24%
of CEOs of small to midsize companies are exploring business opportunities in China.
SOURCE: TEC International

BANNER YEAR
AFTER TWO YEARS of squeezed pocketbooks, online advertising spending in the United States is up dramatically.

Source: Interactive Advertising Bureau/PricewaterhouseCoopers

