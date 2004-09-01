It Figures 09/04
households operates some type of full- or part-time homebased business.
SOURCE: International Communications Research
1 in
4
private businesses has been sued by an employee or former employee within the past few years.
SOURCE: "The Chubb 2004 Private Company Risk Survey"
On any given day,
46%
of American adults eat at restaurants.
SOURCE: Citigroup Smith Barney
40%
of U.S. entrepreneurs are older than 50.
SOURCE: AARP
24%
of CEOs of small to midsize companies are exploring business opportunities in China.
SOURCE: TEC International
|BANNER YEAR
|AFTER TWO YEARS of
squeezed pocketbooks, online advertising spending in the United
States is up dramatically.
Source: Interactive Advertising Bureau/PricewaterhouseCoopers