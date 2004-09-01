In the Book?

A "white pages" for mobile phone users is on its way.

There's a new way to let your fingers do the walking, and it involves your cell phone number pad. The Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (CTIA) is putting together a sort of white pages for mobile numbers. There will be a lot of differences from the standard print and online white pages we're used to. The database of numbers will be used to fuel a 411 directory assistance service for mobile phone users.

Some people guard their mobile numbers like pirate gold. The initial announcement of the directory raised some hackles, but CTIA and participating service providers have since clarified their position. Here's how it will work: The directory won't be available in print form or online. Mobile phone users will be given the choice to be included or not. Unlike regular offline white pages, those who choose to be unlisted will not be charged for doing so.

They should register with the FTC's Do Not Call List, which accepts cell numbers as well as landlines. For more information, visit CTIA.