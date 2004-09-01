BlackBerry Harvest

Mobile warriors will benefit from new products utilizing this wireless technology.

September 1, 2004 1 min read

They've been all the rage with mobile professionals for years. Now, Research in Motion (RIM) is expanding the BlackBerry patch to include a host of other devices. If you're a Palm OS handheld user who has always longed for BlackBerry capabilities, now is your time. PalmSource and RIM have struck a deal to make BlackBerry Connect available for Palm devices. All the usual e-mail and business data services will be offered. For businesses that already have an investment in RIM equipment, it will provide another option for outfitting employees. As of press time, availability was expected in the second half of this year.

BlackBerry is also finding its way onto a host of mobile phones. Phone manufacturer Siemens has announced a BlackBerry-compatible phone for release at the end of this year. Individuals and business users will be interested in the BlackBerry Web Client services that will be offered. Similar licensing agreements have also been reached with Motorola, Samsung and Sony Ericsson (specifically for the P900 smartphone). The flurry of agreements gives on-the-go entrepreneurs a lot more flexibility when it comes to using BlackBerry services. Pricing varies with the type of service. For more information, visit RIM.