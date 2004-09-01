Tech Buzz 09/04

Caring for disks, renewing anti-virus software and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the September 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Proper Care and Feeding

CDs and DVDs may be more vulnerable than we thought. With so much of your important business data stored on those little platters, it's more important than ever to treat them right. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has issued guidelines and suggestions for caring for CDs and DVDs. Their tips apply to recordable and rewritable media as well as regular disks.

You may be tempted to stack your disks, but NIST suggests storing them upright, book-style. Cool, dry and dark environments are best for the long term. More specifically, keep the temperature less than 68 degrees and more than 39 degrees. And keep those recordable disks out of the sunlight, as UV rays can be damaging. If you're still wondering how best to label your disks, skip the adhesive labels and use a nonsolvent-based felt-tip marker. Adhesive labels can put a disk off balance, and trying to remove or reposition the labels can cause damage.

It probably won't hurt your disks to do the occasional stacking or to expose them to a 75-degree room. But the NIST guidelines are particularly important when it comes to long-term storage and archiving. Entrepreneurs who use CDs or DVDs for backup will want to find a clean, cool and dry place. And while you're at it, don't bend your disks, and keep them in their cases when not in use.

License to Upgrade

Pop quiz! In what month is your anti-virus software up for renewal? How about your operating system license? How about any of the other 20-odd programs you're running? It can be a big hassle to keep up with renewing all your software licenses, but the legal consequences of not doing so are even worse. Fines can be tremendous, and some software companies impose penalties.

Most entrepreneurs don't have the time or IT staff to keep track of every license. Fortunately, there's a Web site that can do it for you. CDW, an online technology retailer, has developed a free Software License Tracker geared toward growing businesses. The tracker contains the purchase and license history of any software bought at CDW. Entrepreneurs can also upload information for software purchased elsewhere. The Web-based customizable tool is accessible to any business that signs up with the CDW@work extranet service.

4.7
MILLION
new domain names registered in the first quarter of 2004-the highest quarterly figure ever.
SOURCE:VeriSign
13.5%
of the world's laptops will be powered by micro fuel cells by 2012.
SOURCE: ABI Research

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market