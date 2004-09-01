Resources 09/04

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

September 1, 2004

The SBA recently launched This Web site, targeting young entrepreneurs who want to start, run or grow their own businesses. The Web site features small-business basics from brainstorming to developing a business plan. it also includes access to the SBA's entrepreneurial development partners and services, information on legal issues, links to youth organizations that concentrate on youth entrepreneurship, and links to mentoring and peer groups.

KnockNow is an online community that encourages communication among the five groups comprising a viable tech community: entrepreneurs, executives, VCs and angel investors, service sector companies and government. The Web site provides news, resources and program information for members.

The SBA recently launched Business.gov, a powerful one-stop Web site for online federal government information and services for businesses. Business.gov provides information on business development, financial assistance, taxes, laws and regulations, international trade, workplace issues, buying and selling, and federal forms.

LinksManager.com is an application for managing a Web site's link pages. With no software to install, LinksManager.com offers full cosmetic control of generated pages for a seamless blend with your current site. Features include a dead-link checker, auto link rotator (moves the links to give equal coverage), new link highlights and more. A free 30-day trial is available; a monthly subscription is $19.95.

Zapdata, an Internet service from D&B, provides online access to business data and analysis for the B2B market. Products include prospect lists that can be sorted by company name, size, industry or location; industry reports; and company searches. Try it for free, or pay $450 yearly for a subscription.

WorldWIT is touted as the world's largest online networking organization for women in business and technology. It reaches nearly 30,000 women globally via moderated, local e-mail discussion groups, such as BritWIT (United Kingdom), ChicWIT (Chicago) and HoustonWIT, and through local events and activities. Cost: free.

The Independent Consultants Association (ICA) is a networking resource for independent consultants. Its Web site features a free database directory for consultants to list their services. Membership is required to access the listing; members also receive daily e-mailed tips, business resources and The Consultants Report (ICA's monthly newsletter), and are automatically listed in the directory.