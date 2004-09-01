Marketing Buzz 09/04

Proposal writing tips, advertising in blogs and more
If your last graphic design bill wasn't pretty, a number of companies offer preformatted design templates that you simply customize and print.

  • AcidFlyers: Simple but free downloadable templates for business cards, postcards, brochures and even tickets; also offers printing services.
  • Desktop Publishing: For those with Adobe Illustrator, Microsoft Publisher or Quark, this is a gold mine of free templates for everything from brochures to envelopes to CD-case inserts. You'll find free fonts and great information about desktop publishing.
  • StockLayouts:
  • Online library of agency-quality templates; includes brochures, newsletters, direct-mail postcards, stationery, menus, ads and posters for download and customization. Prices: $39 to $149 for individual design templates and up to $519 for CD collections of multiple templates.
  • Zinfi Technologies: Offers a variety of templates, from logos to brochures to PowerPoint presentations. Prices vary; expect to pay $100 to add your company name to a template logo, $200 for a brochure template. Zinfi also offers custom designs.


Quick Pick
Are you looking for the secret weapon to help you nail your next proposal? March on over to CapturePlanning.com, where proposal writing has been elevated to an art form. Publisher Carl Dickson has compiled a number of free resources to help you craft a killer proposal and improve your business-development skills. For a fee of approximately $150 per year, you can also have access to 11 workbooks and tutorials that deliver more information and counsel.

(Individual workbooks and tutorials can be purchased separately, for $19.95 each.) CapturePlanning.com staffers are also available for hire on a limited basis to consult with you on your next big bid.

Almost
67%
of U.S. blog readers have clicked on anadvertisement in a blog.
SOURCE: Blogads
54%
of CEOs expect to raise the prices of their products and services within the year.
SOURCE:TEC International

is a consultant and writer specializing in marketing.

