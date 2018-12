Marketing Buzz 09/04

September 1, 2004 2 min read

If your last graphic design bill wasn't pretty, a number of companies offer preformatted design templates that you simply customize and print.

Quick Pick

Are you looking for the secret weapon to help you nail your next proposal? March on over to CapturePlanning.com , where proposal writing has been elevated to an art form. Publisher Carl Dickson has compiled a number of free resources to help you craft a killer proposal and improve your business-development skills. For a fee of approximately $150 per year, you can also have access to 11 workbooks and tutorials that deliver more information and counsel.

(Individual workbooks and tutorials can be purchased separately, for $19.95 each.) CapturePlanning.com staffers are also available for hire on a limited basis to consult with you on your next big bid.