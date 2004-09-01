Marketing Buzz 09/04
If your last graphic design bill wasn't pretty, a number of companies offer preformatted design templates that you simply customize and print.
- AcidFlyers: Simple but free downloadable templates for business cards, postcards, brochures and even tickets; also offers printing services.
- Desktop Publishing: For those with Adobe Illustrator, Microsoft Publisher or Quark, this is a gold mine of free templates for everything from brochures to envelopes to CD-case inserts. You'll find free fonts and great information about desktop publishing.
- StockLayouts:
- Online library of agency-quality templates; includes brochures, newsletters, direct-mail postcards, stationery, menus, ads and posters for download and customization. Prices: $39 to $149 for individual design templates and up to $519 for CD collections of multiple templates.
- Zinfi Technologies: Offers a variety of templates, from logos to brochures to PowerPoint presentations. Prices vary; expect to pay $100 to add your company name to a template logo, $200 for a brochure template. Zinfi also offers custom designs.
- Another simple site for brochure templates is www.mybrochuremaker.com, while TemplateZone.com offers Microsoft Office templates and HTML e-mail software for $39.95 to $99.95.
Almost
67%
of U.S. blog readers have clicked on anadvertisement in a blog.
SOURCE: Blogads
54%
of CEOs expect to raise the prices of their products and services within the year.
SOURCE:TEC International
