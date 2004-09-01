Tech Tools

The winner of our tech makeover from Interland, Sprint and IBM learns how upgrading can pay off.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When you upgrade the technology in your business, you usually do it one piece of equipment at a time-a desktop here, a cell phone there. For Deborah Nail's company, it's a major makeover all at once. Not only are her Web site and commerce systems undergoing a dramatic and complete change, but there are new laptops and cell phones in the mix as well. "Initially, it's very fun, but then you really have to take the time to implement it," says Nail, 40. "But it's worthwhile."

As a handbag manufacturer and seller, fashion trade shows are very important to Nail's Atlanta business, Pursesnickety!. The IBM ThinkPad R40 laptops are a big step up for Nail. She's most excited at the prospect of using them at trade shows. "If it's a credit card, we don't charge it 24 hours later, we charge it right away. The same goes for being able to check e-mail during the day," Nail explains. The technology is helping her become a business that works in real time. In the fast-moving fashion industry, that's a big plus.

The Palm OS Sprint Treo 600 smartphones are also helping to cement Nail's new status as a mobile warrior. As many entrepreneurs discover, they can't live and work without the technology once they've tried it. "They've got better coverage than any other cell phone I've ever used," says Nail. She is taking full advantage of the PC-like aspects of the phone, and uses the on-the-go Internet access capabilities for research and e-mail. With so many responsibilities in her business, she can't afford to be out of touch when she's off at a show. If an order comes in via e-mail, she's able to act on it right away and get the ball rolling back at the office-no matter where she is.

As Nail is quickly discovering, upgrading or adding new technology with advanced capabilities can pay off in dividends. In a growing business, entrepreneurs must wear many hats (or, in this case, purses), and the right hardware can make it all flow better. Follow along next month as we check in for the big launch of the new Pursesnickety! Web site.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market