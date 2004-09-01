Bull in a China Shop?

If that's how parents feel bringing kids into your store, they'll pass you by.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Shopping at Heirlooms of Oldenburg in Oldenburg, Indiana, used to be a stressful experience for families. According to owner Shawn Holtel, 37, parents would clutch their children and leave after a few minutes, fearful of the combination of kids and the breakable, expensive antiques, home accessories and collectibles in the store.

Holtel decided the solution was to cater to a much younger crowd. So she set up a kids' table, stocked with puzzles, coloring books and toys, that's visible from most of the retail floor. She also widened aisles to make them stroller-friendly, eliminated sharp edges, and put delicate and consigned items out of reach in display cases.

"Now, parents stay longer in the store," Holtel explains. "They're not afraid of the children breaking things, and I've definitely seen a positive difference in their buying."

, president of Retailworks, a retail design and consulting firm in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, believes that smart retailers don't discount the influence kids have on shopping. Falk recommends creating a small "safe haven" with items to entertain children, such as toys or DVDs. Says Falk, "If children are occupied and within a parent's view, the parent will spend up to 20 percent longer in the store and will spend more [money]."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market