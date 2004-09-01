Franchises

Playing Cupid

These matchmaking sisters aim to give busy singles a fast--and fun--way to date.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

At the starting signal, 20 to 40 couples start their dates. Their challenge: to determine whether their "date" is their perfect match . . . in only four minutes.

The 4-Minute Date capitalizes on the speed-dating trend, and sisters Donna Heiser, 48, and Pat Maida, 51, are getting in on the action-as business owners.

After their cousin raved about The 4-Minute Date session she attended, Maida researched the company and discovered the service was not yet offered in her area. The sisters bought the exclusive licensing rights to The 4-Minute Date in the Tampa Bay, Florida, area for $5,000 last fall.

The service is geared toward single, time-pressed professionals who are tired of the singles-bar scene, says Heiser. The sisters set up events at bars or restaurants, where singles meet and mingle. "[Clients] get to go out one night and buy a couple of drinks, instead of going out 20 nights," Heiser explains of the business's appeal.

Nationwide, 14 couples report they got engaged after meeting through the service, says founder Christian Screen. And for a fee of just $35, Heiser says, people are not only finding their significant others, but are also "making friendships and business connections."

Running the business does have its challenges-one is to have an equal number of men and women for each event. Men sometimes "chicken out," says Heiser. Another difficulty is making their name known in the area, so the sisters have invested in advertising in Tampa Bay's three major newspapers.

Today, Heiser and Maida believe they've found their match-they have registered about 800 people on the Web site, www.speedmingle.com, and expect to make $70,000 in 2004 gross sales.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Jazzercise Still Thrives After 50 Years... and Its Startup Fee Is Only $1,250

Franchises

How a Colorado Home-Improvement Franchise Found Its Market

Franchises

This Junk Hauling Franchise Helps Seniors Declutter and Relieve Anxiety