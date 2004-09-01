What's New 09/04
Garage refurbishing and franchising 101
- It's the place where forgotten toys are stashed, old photographs are stored, and occasionally, cars are parked. The Complete Garage, a garage remodeling company based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, is on a mission to get things organized. The franchise sells and installs custom cabinets, wall-storage accessories, even new flooring. They expect to open about 15 franchises by year-end.
- The Franchise Center at the University of Texas, El Paso, is holding its "21/2 Day Seminar of the Franchise Management Certificate Program" October 21 to 23 in El Paso, Texas.
- For details, see www.utep.edu/fc, or call (800) 687-4512.